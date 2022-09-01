Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.50

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.50 and traded as high as C$2.72. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

Geodrill Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The company has a market cap of C$119.43 million and a P/E ratio of 5.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.50.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

