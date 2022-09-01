Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,163 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

PFE stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,339,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

