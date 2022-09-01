Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

FLGT traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.83. 4,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,745. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.47. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $109.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

