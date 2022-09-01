Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $27,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 43,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,101. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

