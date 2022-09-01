Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 4.2% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $50,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $16.36 on Thursday, reaching $134.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,550,156. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $336.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.31 and a 200-day moving average of $197.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.