Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Invests $3.12 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,478,000 after buying an additional 1,065,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after buying an additional 1,260,664 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,205,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after buying an additional 131,096 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after buying an additional 594,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,706,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,435,000 after buying an additional 377,710 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,233. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

