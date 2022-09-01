Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 1,708 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1,142.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 626,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,183,000 after purchasing an additional 576,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,876,000 after acquiring an additional 541,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $157.51. 31,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,143. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.66 and a 200 day moving average of $177.44. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.