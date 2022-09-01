Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 57,727 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,727 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned about 0.81% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $19,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.46. The company had a trading volume of 176,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,490. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $101.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average is $72.99.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

