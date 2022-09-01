Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 15,149 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,149 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned about 0.10% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,577 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $4,632,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

WOOF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 33,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

