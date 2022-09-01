Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 6,837 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.12. 27,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,301. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14.

