Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 6,837 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000.
Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.12. 27,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,301. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.