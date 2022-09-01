German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.21

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.21 and traded as high as $37.58. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $37.51, with a volume of 46,155 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 29.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,016,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,035 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 26.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 102,098 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 39.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 179,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 112.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,738 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.