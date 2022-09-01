Gillson Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gillson Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,311 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 99,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,488,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 38,521 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,699,000 after buying an additional 119,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.73. 68,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,950. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

