Gillson Capital LP Decreases Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Gillson Capital LP decreased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,823 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $19.70. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $790.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -106.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLYM shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

