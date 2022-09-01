Gillson Capital LP Has $4.07 Million Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,259 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,071. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.36. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.30%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

