Gillson Capital LP Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Gillson Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,298 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Life Storage by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Life Storage by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Life Storage by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Life Storage by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,093,000 after acquiring an additional 113,646 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.36.

NYSE:LSI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.33. 18,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

