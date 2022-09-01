Gillson Capital LP Makes New Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 255,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $16,921,000. Voya Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.25% of Voya Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,551,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 33,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.70.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.