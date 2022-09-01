Gillson Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 247,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $14,482,000. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $214,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,519 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

NYSE:KKR traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 110,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,037. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

