Gillson Capital LP Raises Stock Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,287 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.85% of NETSTREIT worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTST. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after buying an additional 868,869 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,870,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,117,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after acquiring an additional 649,499 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after purchasing an additional 230,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,821,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTST. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.4 %

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

NYSE:NTST traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,109. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $993.73 million, a PE ratio of 97.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

