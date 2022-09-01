GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $59.87 on Thursday. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $7,395,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

