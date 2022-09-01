Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) vs. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Critical Contrast

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) and BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Capital and BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $53.79 million 6.42 $84.30 million $1.41 7.14 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 77.23% 9.88% 5.50% BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Gladstone Capital and BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Gladstone Capital pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gladstone Capital and BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It is industry agnostic and seeks to invest in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. was formed in April 13, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

