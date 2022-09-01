Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED opened at $59.19 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globus Medical Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.