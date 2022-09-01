Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.
GMED opened at $59.19 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96.
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
