GMS (NYSE:GMS) Shares Gap Up to $48.20

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.20, but opened at $52.58. GMS shares last traded at $48.18, with a volume of 961 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 93,897 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $3,635,691.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,031,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,542,506.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GMS by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

