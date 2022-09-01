Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Goldbank Mining Trading Down 33.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$5.40 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About Goldbank Mining

(Get Rating)

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims located in the Klondike region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldbank Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldbank Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.