GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83. GoodRx has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $48.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.