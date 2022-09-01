Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells $232,677.32 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $232,677.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,954,735.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.77 and a beta of 1.00. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair cut Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

