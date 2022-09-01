Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.30 million-$209.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.23 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.66 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE opened at $81.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 167.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 80,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 67,955 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 788.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 54,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,876 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

