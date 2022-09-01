Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.14-$2.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $252.00 million-$256.00 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOPE. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 230,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average of $91.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 13.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 34.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 67,680 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at $1,215,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 104.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 788.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 54,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

