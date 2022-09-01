Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.05

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$73.05 and last traded at C$73.19, with a volume of 21085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$74.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRT.UN. CIBC dropped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.78.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.08.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

