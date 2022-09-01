Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 975,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRNWF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Greenlane Renewables from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.15 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GRNWF opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Greenlane Renewables has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.