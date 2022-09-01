Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.36

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.36 and traded as high as $8.11. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 136,977 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $277.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter valued at $7,698,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter valued at $3,661,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 18.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,041,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 161,130 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 129.4% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 223,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 126,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 148.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 191,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 114,104 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.