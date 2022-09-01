Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.42. 1,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 542,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million.

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $54,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,683 shares in the company, valued at $398,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 131,240 shares of company stock worth $1,153,718 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROV. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,039,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

