Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 53,730 shares.The stock last traded at $208.73 and had previously closed at $211.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 37.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

