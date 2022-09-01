Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $68.92

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.92 and last traded at $68.92, with a volume of 1773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Down 4.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $71,674.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.