H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FUL traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.89. 12,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.57. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.28.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $993.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $376,166.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $376,166.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

