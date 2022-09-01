Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$685.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.87 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 956,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,947. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

