Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.11-$1.23 EPS.

HBI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.66. 6,039,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,708,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,336,000 after acquiring an additional 859,223 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,407,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,959,000 after acquiring an additional 697,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

