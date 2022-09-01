Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.56

Shares of Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 90479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0785 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Featured Articles

