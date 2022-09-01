Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HMY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.41. 8,512,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth $18,398,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 728,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 128,460 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 162.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,749 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 77,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.