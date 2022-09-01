HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.05. 6,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,363. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

