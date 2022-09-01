Head to Head Analysis: Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Very Good Food and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Very Good Food alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Very Good Food -406.44% -163.04% -71.29% Vital Farms -2.09% -4.15% -3.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Very Good Food and Vital Farms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Very Good Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Farms 0 3 2 0 2.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vital Farms has a consensus price target of $16.30, suggesting a potential upside of 25.10%. Given Vital Farms’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Very Good Food.

63.5% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Vital Farms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Very Good Food and Vital Farms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Very Good Food $9.78 million N/A -$43.53 million ($0.30) -0.50 Vital Farms $260.90 million 2.03 $2.43 million ($0.16) -81.44

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Very Good Food. Vital Farms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Very Good Food, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vital Farms beats Very Good Food on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Very Good Food

(Get Rating)

The Very Good Food Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand. The company provides plant-based cheese brands comprising Bold Cheddah, a white cheddar style vegan cheese; Cheedah, a medium cheddar style vegan cheese; Dill'ish, a garlic and dill-havarti style vegan cheese; Goud AF, a smoky gouda style vegan cheese; and Pepper Jack, a monterey jack style vegan cheese. It also offers plant-based meat products comprising a line of sausages, steaks, burgers, and meatballs that is gluten-free, soy-free, and Non-GMO verified under Butcher's Select and The Very Good Butchers brands. The company distributes and sells its products in 10 provinces and three territories in Canada and 50 states in the United States through eCommerce, wholesale, and company owned butcher shops and restaurants operated under Victoria Flagship Store name located in Victoria, Canada. The company was formerly known as The Very Good Butchers Inc. and changed its name to The Very Good Food Company Inc. in October 2019. The Very Good Food Company Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vital Farms

(Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Very Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Very Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.