Head to Head Comparison: Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education -17.17% 2.66% 1.44% Nerdy -7.34% -52.87% -22.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Public Education and Nerdy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $418.80 million 0.45 $17.75 million ($5.05) -1.98 Nerdy $140.66 million 3.49 -$27.33 million ($0.17) -18.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdy. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Public Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

96.7% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of American Public Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Nerdy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Public Education and Nerdy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71

American Public Education currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.69%. Nerdy has a consensus price target of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 91.26%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than American Public Education.

Volatility & Risk

American Public Education has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nerdy has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides nursing-and health sciences-focused postsecondary education, diploma in practical nursing, an associate degree in nursing, and an associate degree in medical laboratory technology. American Public Education, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

