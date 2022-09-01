Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 883,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Agora were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Agora by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,086 shares during the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,056,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Agora by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,615 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Agora by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,908,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after buying an additional 929,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $6,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Agora alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on API shares. Nomura upgraded Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Agora Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of API opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Agora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $438.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -0.05.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 60.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Agora

(Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.