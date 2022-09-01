Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $8.28 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,741 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

