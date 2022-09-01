Helium (HNT) Trading 29% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. Helium has a total market cap of $594.93 million and $20.02 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $4.75 or 0.00024163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 29% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00094242 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00021678 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001460 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00262061 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002632 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,271,099 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.