Helmet.insure (HELMET) Price Hits $0.0112 on Exchanges

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $480,394.62 and $41,653.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,535.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.07 or 0.07252884 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015473 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,800,130 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure.

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

