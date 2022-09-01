Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €64.24 ($65.55) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.04. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($132.30).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

