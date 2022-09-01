Henry Turcan Sells 245,000 Shares of Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) insider Henry Turcan sold 245,000 shares of Nanoco Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51), for a total transaction of £102,900 ($124,335.43).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Henry Turcan sold 80,158 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51), for a total value of £33,666.36 ($40,679.51).

On Wednesday, August 24th, Henry Turcan sold 276,506 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52), for a total value of £118,897.58 ($143,665.51).

On Friday, August 19th, Henry Turcan sold 334,557 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57), for a total value of £157,241.79 ($189,997.33).

On Monday, August 22nd, Henry Turcan sold 282,350 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51), for a total value of £118,587 ($143,290.24).

On Wednesday, August 17th, Henry Turcan sold 1,001,153 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57), for a total value of £470,541.91 ($568,562.00).

On Monday, July 11th, Henry Turcan sold 5,000,000 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.41), for a total value of £1,700,000 ($2,054,132.43).

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Henry Turcan acquired 13,306 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £4,790.16 ($5,788.01).

On Monday, June 20th, Henry Turcan bought 47,000 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £17,390 ($21,012.57).

On Friday, June 17th, Henry Turcan sold 2,768,626 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.50), for a total value of £1,135,136.66 ($1,371,600.60).

Nanoco Group Price Performance

Shares of Nanoco Group stock remained flat at GBX 40.40 ($0.49) on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 855,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,560. Nanoco Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 16.05 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 49.23 ($0.59). The company has a market capitalization of £130.26 million and a P/E ratio of -28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.07, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 32.04.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

