Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Update

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 45,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Trading Up 0.7 %

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,409. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 118.09%.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.