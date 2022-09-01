Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $183,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.