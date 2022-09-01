Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HPE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 700,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,834,983. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

